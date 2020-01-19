ENCINITAS, Calif — San Diego surfers are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old Encinitas woman who lost her fight with brain cancer on Christmas Day. News 8 has been following her fight since she was diagnosed in 2017.

Kira Stanley was a student at La Costa Canyon High School and surf instructor in the North County.

Kira’s wish to have a Big Ol’ Life Celebration Party starting with a paddle out.

After her passing, her light brought family, friends, supporters and surfers to Moonlight Beach for a paddle-out. Hundreds of people attended to show love and support for the Stanley family.

Following the paddle-out, a party is being held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from 6pm-11pm... a Big Ol’ Life Celebration Party. It’s everything Kira wanted.

