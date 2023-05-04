Popular San Diego surfing dog, Ricochet, passes away

SAN DIEGO — Ricochet, the surfing dog who had an amazingly positive impact on so many people, passed away last week. It's hard to say exactly how many lives Ricochet helped over the years, but it's safe to say she made more than a million people smile. She didn't set out to be a surfing dog, but it's not surprising she became one because she loved to help others.
“Ricochet was so awesome because she connected with people so deeply,” said her owner, Judy Fredono. “She could connect to their soul immediately.” Judy originally got Ricochet 15 years ago to train her to be a service dog, but Ricochet had other ideas. “She decided that she wanted to chase birds and such, so I couldn't place her.”
Ricochet loved the water, and while hanging out at a fundraiser for a teen with a spinal cord injury, something magical happened: Ricochet stood on the teen’s surfboard and steadied it during his ride. Judy says that moment changed everything. “That day was like she was born again and that was her purpose - was to surf with people.”
CBS 8 was lucky enough to be there for some of her most magical moments. She rode with Caleb who had stage 4 brain cancer, bringing his mom to tears. “I'm just so happy to see my son so happy,” she said that day.
There was also the ride with Jake, who was born with half a heart. “He's grinning the whole time,” his sister told us. “I haven't seen him smile this much, ever. He's having a blast. Amazing.”
And saw Ricochet ride with veterans suffering from PTSD. She changed their lives in a way no person ever could. “She's given me a new lease on life,” one veteran told us after riding with Ricochet. “She helped me to get back to where I wanted to be and I wake up now, excited about what the day brings.”
Ricochet was diagnosed with liver cancer last August, but showed no symptoms until March 31st when she suddenly became lethargic and confused. Later that night, she passed away. “I'm lost,” Judy said. “My whole life for 15 years was centered around her purpose and now she's gone. So I feel meaningless. I feel invisible. So it just, I don't know where I'm at right now.”
Judy has another dog, Cori, who doesn't surf but does work with veterans and kids with disabilities. It's clear Ricochet, and her magical spark, can never be replaced. “She taught me so much that her legacy will live on,” she said. “It'll just be different probably.”
