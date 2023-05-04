Popular San Diego surfing dog, Ricochet, passes away

SAN DIEGO — Ricochet, the surfing dog who had an amazingly positive impact on so many people, passed away last week. It's hard to say exactly how many lives Ricochet helped over the years, but it's safe to say she made more than a million people smile. She didn't set out to be a surfing dog, but it's not surprising she became one because she loved to help others.



“Ricochet was so awesome because she connected with people so deeply,” said her owner, Judy Fredono. “She could connect to their soul immediately.” Judy originally got Ricochet 15 years ago to train her to be a service dog, but Ricochet had other ideas. “She decided that she wanted to chase birds and such, so I couldn't place her.”



Ricochet loved the water, and while hanging out at a fundraiser for a teen with a spinal cord injury, something magical happened: Ricochet stood on the teen’s surfboard and steadied it during his ride. Judy says that moment changed everything. “That day was like she was born again and that was her purpose - was to surf with people.”



CBS 8 was lucky enough to be there for some of her most magical moments. She rode with Caleb who had stage 4 brain cancer, bringing his mom to tears. “I'm just so happy to see my son so happy,” she said that day.