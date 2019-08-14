SAN DIEGO — Fourteen surfing legends, including Mike Hyson, Carl Eksttrom and LJ Richards, were inducted into the San Diego Surfing Hall of Fame Tuesday night.

One of them was Skip Frye who fell in love with the ocean 61 years ago.

“A lot of the people that are being honored tonight are people I looked up to when I was young. My parents weren’t too happy. They didn’t see a future in it. They wanted me to be a lawyer or a doctor,” he said.

Skip went on to be a professional surfer and winning a championship in 1966.

“I am just a regular guy that went surfing,” he said.

San Diego’s first lady of surfing, Linda Benson, was also recognized Tuesday evening.

“I am so honored and lucky. I get out there as much as I can,” she said.