SurfUp | Surfboard rentals from an app

SAN DIEGO — You can't always have your surfboard when you head down to the beach, especially when the waves are good. However, now there is a company called SurfUp that makes renting a surfboard as easy as using your phone.

Chris Hissom has been surfing most of his life and decided along with some friends to share the stoke with others. "We're trying to minimize the steps somebody has to take to get the gear they need to get into the water," said Hisson.

As CEO and co-founder, Hissom and his partners are keeping it simple by using similar rental app's that are out there. Hissom said, "So as soon as you open the app, the first thing you'll see is the intro screen on how the process works. You'll answer a few questions on the condition of the board. Are the fins there? Is the leash intact? Are there any major dings?"

The board is unlocked and you're ready to hit the waves, remember quick and easy, and these aren't beaters.

According to Hissom, the boards range from 8' long Wave Storm to a more high end soft top Storm Blade surfboard. They're all soft top that gives you a little more flavor.

The rate is $12 per hour which is better than most, but SurfUp charges by the minute so if surfing is not for you, you aren't out the full price. Hissom said, "If you get tired after 30 minutes you don't have to pay for an hour, if you decide to go out for 3 to 4 hours so be it."

SurfUp has three locations in Pacific Beach with each pod having four boards.

When it comes to caring for the surfboards, Hissom said, "There's a little bit more respect for the sport as opposed to a scooter that's going to get you from point A to point B. It's a surfboard that you're going to enjoy in the ocean and interact with the waves."

Bringing the board back is as easy as taking it out. In this particular case with this board, fins out and click it back in. So, the next time you see a pod like this in PB remember to Surf Up!