Survey offered for potential $44 million to help historic San Diego communities

Mayor Todd Gloria and a 12-stakeholder coalition are urging the community to support a $44 million funding opportunity to fund climate-resilient projects.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember Vivian Moreno, and a 12-stakeholder coalition are urging the community to support a $44 million funding opportunity to fund climate-resilient projects in Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, Stockton, Grant Hill, Sherman, Southcrest, and Shelltown.

"We have many needs in communities, whether repairing roads, investing in libraries and parks, or investing in our climate action plan, particularly here in our Logan Heights and Barrio Logan communities. We recently enacted a transformative community action plan that envisions a more equitable and sustainable future for the neighborhood. This grant can make us take that plan and make it a reality," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

The opportunity includes a potential $29.5 million from the Transformative Climate Communities program or TCC and $14.75 million in additional matching funds. TCC funding is meant to build resilience against climate change and improve health disparities in communities overburdened by toxic pollution.

People gathered at Logan Heights Library Saturday morning for a community workshop to discuss affordable housing, green spaces, building upgrades, and transportation improvements.

SDSU student, Elizabeth Chavez-Carrasco, lives in Logan Heights. She is a community activist expressing why her hometown needs this money most.

"People are moving out of San Diego because it is not affordable. You have to make double income to rent a house, which many people, unfortunately, can't do," said Chavez-Carrasco.

The pre-proposal is due May 1, and the application is due August 1. Until then, Mayor Gloria and the coalition are asking for the public’s help by attending the next workshop and completing a survey online.

"There are never enough resources. It is a competitive process, and when San Diego competes, we win. We have had some success at the state level and some that we have missed out on, and we're looking to change that," said Mayor Gloria.

Click here to fill out the survey to decide how the millions should be spent on parks, housing, and transportation projects.

The next community workshop is June 17th at Logan Heights Library.