Community of Poway remembers synagogue shooting on three year anniversary

The gunman is now serving a lifetime prison sentence, without the possibility of parole.

POWAY, Calif. — It’s been three years since the deadly Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting.



On April 27th, 2019, a 19-year-old gunman stormed the synagogue and opened fire, killing member Lori Kaye, and injuring three others, including the Rabbi.

As the healing process continues, one of the congregants who was there shared her story during an online antisemitism training hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

Randi Feinberg was a close friend of Lori Kaye, saying the longtime congregant was known for doing random acts of kindness for strangers.

"She is the rare once in a lifetime friend for life. Ironically, the last day of Lori's living was one of four days in the Jewish calendar, according to Jewish law, designated to recite a memorial prayer of remembrance. Lori was there. She was present to recite that prayer for her recently deceased mother. I went to be present and supportive and be loving and be with her and for Lori. The prayer is really a heartbreaker and consoling. We never heard the prayer. Gunshots interrupted morning prayers,” said Randi Feinberg.

According to the FBI, Jewish people are targeted by hate crimes more than any other religious group.

Following the tragedy, local leaders and lawmakers spoke out about the crime saying more needs to be done to prevent anti-Semitic acts of violence.

During Wednesday’s online training, leaders in the Jewish community, as well as state lawmakers and their staff, gathered to discuss what we can do both at the state and local level, including supporting legislation that condemns hate crimes.

“Lori's daughter is alive and lives on without her mother. Lori's husband lives without his wife and many many family and dear friends are left with a huge limp in our hearts. We need to educate our kids that all hate thought is violence,” said Feinberg.

A moment of silence was held during the training to honor Lori and others whose lives were lost to anti-Semitic crimes.