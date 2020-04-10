Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure goes virtual for first time ever

CBS 8 has been a longtime supporter of the Komen San Diego Race for the Cure. The virtual race is Nov. 1 & News 8’s Barbara-Lee Edwards continues to serve as emcee.

SAN DIEGO — October has been dubbed as breast cancer awareness month which is meant as a reminder to prioritize breast health for yourself and loved ones.

The Susan G. Komen team says, just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean breast cancer care should be put on the backburner. Breast cancer awareness events are still taking place and taking action for your breast health is encouraged.

“Every day in San Diego, six women are diagnosed, and one woman dies of breast cancer” said Meredith Hall-Chand of Susan G. Komen San Diego. Chand is encouraging San Diegans to look into their breast health.

COVID-19 has caused an increase in requests for financial assistance from Komen San Diego. For those affected by COVID-19 and breast cancer, lost jobs, reduced wages the financial burden is greater.

Chand says COVID-19 caused screening appointments to be pushed back, which could lead to higher cases of cancer diagnoses.

Komen San Diego continues to take action and keep the community connected…

The ‘Race for the Cure’ on November 1, will be virtual for the first time ever. The organization is encouraging San Diegans to ‘race where they are’ completing their 1-mile or 5k walk wherever is safe and convenient.

Many San Diegans need the support more than ever.

Fifty-six-year-old breast cancer survivor, Lisa Barraza was diagnosed in 2017 and again in 2019. She had lymph nodes removed, a double mastectomy and chemotherapy. It was difficult for Barraza to work.

Komen San Diego provided financial assistance and free groceries through its food program during COVID-19.

Chand says the ‘Race for the Cure’ raises more than $1 million dollars each year. She says it’s the involvement, events and care that help those affected by breast cancer.