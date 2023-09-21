Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at McDonald's in Midway District

Armando Manuel Parras, 31, was arrested at a motel in West Covina on Sunday and booked into San Diego Central Jail three days later on suspicion of murder.

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with an ambush assault that left a man fatally wounded last month outside a Midway- area McDonald's.

Armando Manuel Parras, 31, was arrested at a motel in West Covina on Sunday and booked into San Diego Central Jail three days later on suspicion of murdering Joshua Goodman, 44, in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Midway Drive , according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, Parras allegedly arrived at a McDonald's about a mile south of SeaWorld San Diego in a light-colored minivan, jumped out of the vehicle and attacked Goodman without hesitation, police said.

"The (assailant) exited the vehicle and immediately began to chase the victim in circles in the parking lot," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. "During the chase, the (attacker) repeatedly stabbed at the victim with what appeared to be a knife. Detectives have determined the minivan was driven by ... an unknown female (motorist), who drove through the lot with (a) sliding door open."

Following the assault, the suspect got back into the vehicle and was driven out of the area to the west, according to police.

"The entire incident concluded in less than 30 seconds," Campbell said.

Patrol officers and witnesses provided first-aid to Goodman prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim and suspect, both of whom were "very likely" homeless, were believed to have been acquainted, Campbell said.

"I can't be more specific than that at this point," the lieutenant said Thursday. "But I do think it's important the public understands this was not a random attack."

Campbell also said he could not disclose a suspected motive for the slaying.

"While the stabbing suspect is in custody ... there is still an active and ongoing investigation into the identity of the getaway driver," he said. "That is our main priority at this point."

Parras was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.