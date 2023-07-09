Forgiveness reigns as suspect in deadly hit and run DUI appears in court

Police say Brandon Janik was driving drunk when he hit and killed 47-year-old Josh Gilliland, a beloved bartender at Cheers on Adams Ave.

SAN DIEGO — The man who police say hit and killed a local beloved bartender and then drove off pleaded not guilty in court today. Police say 37-year-old Brandon Janik was driving drunk when he hit and killed 47-year-old Josh Gilliland as he was crossing the street. Gilliland was on his way to work at Cheers, a bar on Adams Avenue in University Heights in San Diego.

Gilliland was killed by a drunk hit-and-run driver back in June of this year. Nearly three months later, police arrested their suspect, Brandon Janik of San Diego. Janik pleaded not guilty in his court arraignment. Gilliland's friends and coworkers say they forgive Janik, despite their heartfelt loss. They say Gilliland was such a good person, his love continues, even after his life was taken too soon.

"He was just a sweet and gentle and kind soul. So gentle,” Lisa Kogan shared with tears in her eyes as she remembered her friend, Josh. “This is heartbreaking for everyone involved."

She says in times like this, forgiveness is key.

"I forgive Brandon and I met his ex-wife today and we hugged. They kept apologizing and saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ It's our friend that we lost but there's so many people that this is a loss and tragedy for besides Josh, like Brandon's family and his children. It's a lose-lose for everyone involved," Kogan said.



Lisa said the night Josh was killed, paramedics came to help the suspect before the accident.

"Some good Samaritans saw this car on the road, and they were able to call 9-1-1. Unfortunately, no units were able to come. Paramedics and firemen were called. They realized the guy was drunk and told him not to drive. Once the emergency services people left, he got back in his car. So, this was something that was preventable."



Mickey De Guia was Josh’s coworker at Cheers. Josh had worked at the bar for 20 years.

"Everybody was endeared to him for good reason," De Guia said. "He could serve you one drink, and by the end of that, he was your best friend. He was goofy, he was genuine. He didn't forget people. He actually called. He told people he loved them. He was just naive in all the right ways. Josh, I, many of us who are bartenders, we actually do what we can to prevent things like this from happening."



Mickey has a message for drivers who think about getting behind the wheel after a drink.

"If you're drinking and driving every day and you're finding that you're able to get away with it more times than you can count, how lucky have you been? And maybe you want to think otherwise because what's happening to Brandon isn't fair, but it's what he did and what he tried to get away with."



Brandon Janiks next court appearance is set for October 25.