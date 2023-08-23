Suspect in San Ysidro homicide to appear in court

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of his wife who was found inside a parked vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A 44-year-old man was arrested at the San Ysidro Point of Entry in connection with the strangulation death of his wife, whose body was found inside a parked vehicle, authorities said today.

German Armando Luna Salazar was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and detained until Homicide detectives took custody and booked him into the San Diego Jail for an outstanding homicide warrant, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The body of 32-year-old Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia of Guadalupe was found about 12:25 a.m. July 4 inside a vehicle parked in a lot in the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza in San Ysidro, Shebloski said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office determined her death was homicide by strangulation and that she suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body.

Salazar was seen walking away from the area where his wife's body was found, the lieutenant said.

The victim was reported missing from Guadalupe on July 2.

"Detectives have learned this case appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence,'' Shebloski said.