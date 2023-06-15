Suspect in shooting of SDPD officer was previously incarcerated with long criminal history

JC Blake Sartor, 30, set to be arraigned Friday.

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) released a mug shot Thursday of JC Blake Sartor, an ex-con with a long criminal history, according to court records reviewed by CBS 8.

Sartor, 30, is accused of shooting a San Diego police officer last week during a foot chase off University Avenue.

The officer was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital.

Police said Sartor was driving a stolen truck and took off running.

Court records show Sartor's criminal history includes vehicle theft, evading and resisting arrest, carrying a dagger, being a felon in possession of a gun, possessing a weapon in prison, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

He was most recently released from prison in December 2020, according to CDCR, and put under post-release community supervision in San Diego county.

A jail booking log from April 2021 lists Sartor as unemployed and homeless.

Sartor's mother lives in Rancho Bernardo. She did not respond to messages from CBS 8 seeking comment.

Court records showed the mother has applied for a few domestic violence restraining orders over the years, including one from 2002 where she refers to her son as "Blake". At the time, he was age 9 and attended Balboa Elementary school, the records said.

The mother wrote in her petition that her boyfriend at the time, "has threatened me that he can kill me, my son, my mother and flee to Mexico."

The judge granted the restraining order.

Sartor currently is being held without bail at the downtown jail.

“I will be asking the courts to sentence Mr. Sartor to the max sentence. Any time you assault law enforcement, I believe you deserve the maximum sentence,” said SDPD Chief David Nisleit during a news conference on Wednesday.

Sartor is set to be arraigned Friday afternoon on several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.