Suspect jailed in Bay Terraces shooting that killed teenage boy

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old boy is behind bars Monday on suspicion of opening fire on a group of youths playing basketball at a Bay Terraces apartment complex five months ago, killing one of them and wounding another.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was arrested Friday in Yuma, Arizona, where he remains jailed pending extradition to California, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting found 16-year-old Cleo Woods of Spring Valley lying mortally wounded in a parking lot at a residential complex in the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

As officers and paramedics tried to revive the victim, a large and aggressive crowd gathered near them, forcing police to call in backup to disperse the hostile onlookers, Brown said. The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, 14-year-old Rodney Barton Jr. of San Diego, was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.