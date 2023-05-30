Suspect of the fatal shooting at San Diego Central Library to appear in court

Kenneth Chaney, 21, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. He is accused of fatally shooting a man outside of the San Diego Central Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The man accused in the shooting outside the San Diego Central Library, leaving one dead and another injured, is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Tuesday.

Suspect Kenneth Chaney, 21, is set to appear at the San Diego Central Courthouse at 1:30 p.m.

Chaney was arrested last Thursday by San Diego police and has been booked on multiple charges related to the shooting, including murder, San Diego police said. Chaney was located Thursday near University Avenue and the I-15 Freeway, where he was arrested.

According to police, the May 23 shooting occurred after an altercation broke out at the entrance of San Diego Central Library. A group of people including the two victims confronted Chaney over a stolen backpack. The suspect pulled out a gun during the altercation and fired at the two victims, San Diego police said.

CBS 8 learned that Chaney has an active restraining order against him.

The grandmother of Kenneth “Kenny” Chaney said she filed for the restraining order last year to protect herself and her other grandchildren from Chaney's violent behavior.

The woman did not want to be identified because Chaney is now in jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a firearm.

The suspect’s grandmother said she filed the restraining order on February 25, 2022, because she “didn’t want him to keep going on the fights with his sister, because she was just a minor and he's an adult.”

In May 2022, a judge ordered Chaney to stay away from his grandmother, five family members, and the family's three dogs.

The term of the restraining order was two years. Chaney also was court-ordered not to possess any guns or ammunition.

Still, he was able to work as a security guard under a state license issued in January 2021.

The 62-year-old grandmother told CBS 8, “I needed him to grow up. That was my purpose for him, to grow up, to be responsible for his life. But unfortunately, it didn't happen.”

__

One of the victims has been identified by police as 20-year-old Trey Walker. According to police, Walker died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

The second victim's name is not being released by police, but he is described as a 24-year-old man. He's expected to survive his injuries.