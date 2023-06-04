Man shot and killed by authorities on trolley in San Ysidro

A man allegedly armed with a weapon was shot and killed by a San Diego police officer, according to SDPD.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities in San Diego are seeking information from the public regarding the circumstances that led to a man being shot dead by police on a trolley late Sunday night.

San Diego Police Department received reports around 8:56 p.m. of a man who was armed with a weapon on a trolley located at the Iris Avenue Trolley Station in San Ysidro.

The witness who dialed 9-1-1 said he saw a man with what he believed to be a gun, according to Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Officers with San Diego police were immediately dispatched to the San Ysidro Trolley station, as the trolley was already en route from the Iris Avenue Trolley Station.

Two officers with SDPD arrived at the San Ysidro Trolley Station around 9:03 p.m. and evacuated all passengers from the trolley car where the armed man was reported to be holed up.

"The officers gave the suspect several verbal commands to drop what was believed to be a firearm he was holding in his hand; however, the suspect ignored their commands," Lt. Jarjura said in a press release.

Lt. Jarjura said the suspect pointed what was believed to be a firearm at the officers, which prompted one of the officers to fire his "department-issued rifle" at the suspect.

The suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the trolley.

The firearm the suspect was armed with was a Glock replica .177 caliber CO2 BB gun, which shoots metal pellets, according to Lt. Jarjura.

Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Multiple witnesses saw the suspect with the firearm and acting erratically, Lt. Jarjura added.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.