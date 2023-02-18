Suspected DUI crash shuts down southbound Interstate 5 in Pacific Beach; person rescued from overturned car

A major suspected DUI crash halted southbound Interstate 5 near Balboa Avenue as crews worked to clear debris and rescue trapped victims from their cars.

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash around 9:49 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Balboa and Garnet Avenue, CHP reports indicated.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a Lexus SUV incredibly mangled with severe front-end damage, disabled in lanes of traffic, and another SUV down an embankment with at least one person trapped inside.

All lanes were shut down.

Witnesses reportedly stopped to assist at least three women involved in the crash. Shortly after, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived on the scene, rendered aid to at least three women, and evaluated them for injuries.

Video from OnScene.TV showed firefighters working to pull a distressed woman out of a rear passenger door of an SUV that was overturned down an embankment.

The driver of the white Lexus involved in the crash was recorded on camera being evaluated by California Highway Patrol officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was ultimately placed in handcuffs and into the backseat of a CHP patrol car.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, San Diego Fire-Rescue reports showed.

California Highway Patrol eventually opened a few lanes of traffic for stuck travelers as they worked to clear more debris from the roadway.