SAN DIEGO — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Lakeside apartment complex Monday night and then took off – possibly leaving more than a dozen people without a place to stay.

According to police, the 23-year-old slammed into the building, located in the 1200 of Mapleview Street, drove away from the scene and then called a family member for a ride.

The man was arrested.

The crash knocked out water service to the entire 14-unit complex. If service is not restored, the landlord will have to work with tenants on accommodations.

Two apartments also lost power and were deemed uninhabitable. It remains unclear with residents will be able to return to their homes.

KFMB