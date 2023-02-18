Sheriffs: Pimp arrested after fleeing deputies; crashing into cars in La Jolla

San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested a felony suspect wanted for domestic violence, pimping, and other crimes after fleeing authorities.

Deputies searched for a wanted man in San Diego County around 11:20 a.m. and located him in the Mission Valley area, where he failed to yield to authorities, according to Sergeant Kerr, a supervisor of the San Diego Sheriff's Department Border Crime Suppression Team.

The suspect was identified as Brian Glover, who was wanted for domestic violence and had a history of narcotic sales and pimping and pandering.

Glover was believed to be armed with a weapon after intel gathered from his social media profiles led authorities to consider him armed and dangerous.

Authorities immediately terminated the ground pursuit of Glover and allowed ASTREA, San Diego Sheriff's air unit, to follow the suspect from the air as Glover began driving erratically and at dangerous speeds.

Glover continued to drive recklessly and ultimately crashed into other vehicles on La Jolla Drive, then ran from the vehicle.

Deputies observed a woman who was also in the car with Glover while he evaded authorities.

Glover and the woman hid underneath a home near the 2500 block of Azure Coast Drive.

Glover was eventually captured and transported to an area hospital for unknown treatment. The woman he was with was also captured, but it's unknown who she is or if she will face any charges.

Video from OnScene.TV showed deputies carrying Glover into custody using a comforter as he was unresponsive to authorities physically and verbally, according to Sgt. Kerr.

No other injuries were reported.