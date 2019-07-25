SAN DIEGO — On every corner in almost every yard on Florida Street in Imperial Beach, an American flag can bee seen waving, but one Imperial Beach resident said she was heartbroken to find the American flag outside her home had been torn down.

Other residents in the neighborhood also said other flags in the community have been damaged.



“It means a lot to me. I am very patriotic,” said Debbi Valentini.

On Wednesday morning, Ms. Debbi said she found her American flag off its pole.

“I saw the flag and I just could not believe it. Oh, my heart was broken,” she said.

Debbie, who comes from a military family, believes someone purposely targeted Old Glory.

“Who would do that to the American flag? It was deliberate vandalism,” she claimed.

Debbie’s neighbor, Gaby Lopez, looked across the street at her parents and saw their flag was still flying untouched. According to Lopez, she learned through social media posts that other flags in the neighborhood were targeted too.

“Definitely not the wind from the looks of it. It looks like someone walked, they have had jumped or yanked it out,” said Lopez.

Lopez said she understands there is political tension and the stars and stripes being used as propaganda.

“Not the flag. The flag represents everything we stand for. To do that, you are laughing at our nation,” she said.

Debbie did not call Sheriff’s Deputies, but did call Imperial Beach VFW Local 5477, who put the flag up properly.

“[The] flag is back as good as new. It looks awesome. I love my flag,” she said.

News 8 reached out to the Sheriff’s office to check if there were reports of American flags being vandalized. Because it was after hours, News 8 has not received a reply for comment.