SWAT activity in Birdland neighborhood after reports of man with gun

Heavy police presence is outside of an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Cardinal Dr. in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Reports of a man with a gun making threats at a Birdland-area apartment complex prompted SWAT activity Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Diego police, a call came in around 2:20 p.m. reporting that a man had pointed a gun at someone and was still in the apartment building.

The building where the man has reportedly barricaded himself inside is located in the 2600 block of Cardinal Road near the SR-163. SDPD reported the man had been making threats, was holed up and refusing to surrender.

After the stalemate had gone on for more than an hour, police commanders called in a SWAT team to take up positions around the residential complex. Officers also closed several blocks of Cardinal Drive to through traffic pending resolution of the emergency.

Administrators at nearby Fletcher Elementary School put the campus on lockdown and began transporting students to Chesterton Elementary on Linda Vista Road to be pickup up by their parents, according to San Diego Unified School District officials.

The police standoff was ongoing as of shortly before 5 p.m., SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and this page will be updated as more information is made available.

Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of 2600 Cardinal Rd. (92123), it will be closed until further notice. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/ZehCuBvFax — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 27, 2021