SWAT situation underway in Chollas View after man pulls out machete on family

SAN DIEGO — A man who reportedly threatened members of his family with a machete on Friday morning at his Chollas View-area home holed up inside and refused to surrender when officers arrived, prompting a continuing standoff.



The domestic dispute in the 800 block of 48th Street was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.



The victims were uninjured, Officer Tony Martinez said. Several of them fled into a bedroom in the house near Hilltop Drive and took refuge there as officers were en route.



After the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, ignored repeated orders to exit the residence and give himself up peacefully, police sent in a SWAT team shortly before 10 a.m., Martinez said.



The special weapons and tactics personnel took up positions around the home while negotiators used bullhorns to urge him to surrender.



The stalemate was ongoing as of 11:15 a.m., according to police.