SWAT standoff after domestic violence call in Clairemont

Police are on the scene and asking people to avoid the area as well as residents to shelter in place.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police responded to a domestic violence call early Wednesday morning in Clairemont when a woman called them to a home on the 2900 block of Appleton.

According to SDPD, a man is holed up inside the house and refuses to surrender.

Police confirmed the woman is out of the home, but the man in question remains inside.

Police have not started evacuations, but they have asked that people in the area to shelter in place.

They are also asking the public to avoid the area near the 2900 block of Appleton and find an alternate route if possible.