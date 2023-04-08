SWAT standoff in Carlsbad prompts road and business closures

Carlsbad Police said that officers are responding to a person experiencing a mental health crisis who is believed to have a weapon. They said they responded initially to reports of an individual in distress in the parking lot of an office building.



Businesses on Loker Avenue West from Palomar Airport Road to 2762 Loker Avenue West were closed out of an abundance of caution. Carlsbad Police have also temporarily closed Loker Avenue West from Palomar Airport Road to El Fuerte Street while officers respond.