SWAT standoff in Carlsbad prompts road and business closures

SAN DIEGO — Officers are on the scene of a standoff in Carlsbad with a possible armed suspect.
This started around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on the 2700 block of Loker Avenue West, near Palomar Airport Road.
Carlsbad Police said that officers are responding to a person experiencing a mental health crisis who is believed to have a weapon. They said they responded initially to reports of an individual in distress in the parking lot of an office building.
Businesses on Loker Avenue West from Palomar Airport Road to 2762 Loker Avenue West were closed out of an abundance of caution. Carlsbad Police have also temporarily closed Loker Avenue West from Palomar Airport Road to El Fuerte Street while officers respond.
The street is blocked off and drivers are urged to avoid the area. Police crisis negotiators are working to resolve this incident.