SWAT standoff in Pauma Valley ends after suspect surrenders

The alleged violence in the 500 block of Amago Road in Pauma Valley was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday which led to the standoff that ended around 2:25 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A suspect in an alleged assault with a deadly weapon at a home in a rural neighborhood near Palomar Mountain refused to surrender to deputies Tuesday, prompting a law enforcement standoff that stretched from late morning into the afternoon.

The suspect surrendered to the authorities around 2:20 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

The alleged violence in the 500 block of Amago Road in Pauma Valley was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Following the purported crime, the suspect fled from his home into a nearby open area, where patrol personnel confronted him, Lt. Nanette McMasters said.

After the man refused repeated orders to surrender, the deputies called in a SWAT team.