SWAT standoff underway in City Heights following a shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A SWAT standoff is underway after a man was wounded this afternoon in a shooting at a City Heights apartment complex.



The gunfire in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.



Patrol personnel arrived to find the victim on the ground at the complex, Officer Tony Martinez said.



Details on the wounded man's condition and a description of the shooter were not immediately available.