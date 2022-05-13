SWAT team surrounds home in North Park

A woman who allegedly had been throwing glass bottles off a second-floor balcony into neighboring yards has barricaded herself inside her residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A SWAT team has taken up positions around a home in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue in North Park near the interchange of I-805 and I-15, according to SDPD.

A woman who allegedly had been throwing glass bottles off a second-floor balcony into neighboring yards has barricaded herself inside her residence and refused to surrender.

She reportedly hurled some sort of hot liquid at officers, injuring one of them, according to San Diego police.