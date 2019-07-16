SAN DIEGO — The first big heat wave of the summer is hitting San Diego and residents who live inland are already sweating over how to pay for the power to run their air conditioners.

“Where we live we have central air conditioning that's cheaper to leave off,” Gary Brengle said with a laugh, as he was coming out of a store in Santee with a fan.

“Where we live there’s a nice window that faces west and a nice window that faces east. They’re not necessarily aligned so the fan blows air through and it seems to work," he said.

But Gary also knows that from 4 to 9 p.m. his power prices spike because of SDG&E’s tiered power plans. So he adjusts his energy use accordingly.

“When we're home fans are on and about 4 o'clock everything shuts off," Gary said. "We start drinking water.”

SDG&E says San Diegans have been pretty good about shifting their energy use out of that 4 to 9 p.m. window, but with our first heat wave hitting - they have a tip.

“Crank up the air conditioning when prices are cheapest and then when 4 p.m. comes around and prices go up - that's when you adjust your thermostat (down) to help save on the bill,” said SDG&E Communications Manager Wes Jones. “You're using cool air from earlier in the day.”

But even running your AC in off hours traditionally causes bills to spike in the summer so SDG&E has another tip: Sign up for their level pay plan. That averages out your bill over a full year.

“It's not really based on your energy use for one month,” Jones said. “It's based on energy use for the course of a year. So it's just averaging that out and that way if you have a spike one month, you're not going to feel that [on that month's] bill because you're using average amounts."

Jones says San Diegans have been doing a pretty good job getting used to the new tiered pricing system and are adjusting their energy use away from times when demand is the greatest. But that will get more challenging as the summer heat drags on. And as San Diegans know – our hottest months are still on the way.

“You just get used to it,” Gary said with a laugh. “Like earthquakes... you get used to it after a while!”