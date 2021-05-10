Sweetwater Union High School District continues roll out of vaccination sites at schools

The district has already given the Pfizer vaccine to about 350 students from the ages of 16 to 18.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The Sweetwater Union High School District continues to roll out vaccination sites at school locations throughout its district. Students in National City were the first to be able to receive the vaccine at school last month.

News 8s LaMonica Peters spoke with the Superintendent of the district about its plan and why he believes it's so important for South Bay students to have access to the vaccine.

There's less than a month left for students in the Sweetwater District but the Superintendent says there's no time to waste when it comes to getting its students vaccinated.

"The goal is really to start building momentum," said Moises Aguirre, Superintendent of Sweetwater Union High School District.

The District said that it'll continue offering the vaccine to as many eligible students as it can, after already giving the Pfizer vaccine to about 350 students from the ages of 16 to 18.

"There's a ray of hope and part of that is the vaccine. That has been able to help bring the rate of coronavirus spread in our community down. In the South Bay, we were hit so, so hard," he said.

Aguirre says students under the age of 18 still must have parental consent to be vaccinated. He says the district will continue to partner with each city's local officials and fire dept. to distribute the vaccine. Sweetwater has students in four city's including National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and San Diego.

"We have two more events in the City of Chula Vista this week. On Tuesday, we will be at Castle Park High School and on Thursday we will be at East Lake High School. So, we're just trying to work through so that all of our high schools will have availability," Aguirre said.

Aguirre also says Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for anyone age 16 and up. However, the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15, year-old children could be authorized by the FDA early next week.

Sweetwater's students will return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall but the Superintendent says some students will be allowed to stay home and continue learning online.