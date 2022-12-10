Swim instructor accused of molesting 2 students appears in court

According to the district attorney's office, 19-year-old Nicholas Piazza was out on bail when he was arrested for molesting a second child.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old swim instructor accused of molesting two students appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Nicholas Piazza faces charges in two separate cases.

According to court paperwork, in 2021 Piazza was under investigation for molesting a child while working as a swim instructor at Callan Swim School. He was later charged with committing a Lewd Act Upon a Child. Piazza posted a $250,000 bail.

The judge ordered him to stay away from children. However, it appears he didn't comply.

In September, a second young accuser came forward.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, a 7-year-old boy told authorities he was sexually assaulted by Piazza on two separate occasions in September. The alleged incidents happened during private swim lessons at a home in Rancho Santa Fe.

During Wednesday's hearing, new court dates were set for both cases.

It appears prosecutors will likely combine the two cases at some point down the road.

"It's very difficult in child molest cases, when you only have the child’s word to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Deputy District Attorney Patricia Lavamicocca. "But now you have two children who don't know each other potentially, independently, saying that their swim instructor has done something to them."

Piazza was charged with two counts of Forcible Lewd Act Upon a Child and one count of Disobeying a Court Order.

The sheriff's department is asking other victims to come forward.

If convicted, Piazza faces a maximum of 18 years behind bars. He's due back in court December 6.

Callan Swim School released the following statement regarding Piazza's second arrest:

"It has come to our attention that a former swim instructor at Callan swim school was recently charged with a crime. That instructor is not employed by CSS and was not employed by CSS at the time of that alleged incident. We would like to make it clear that, after teaching swimming lessons for over 60 years and being in the business of saving lives, CSS would never knowingly put any student in jeopardy in any capacity. CSS categorically denies any allegations that suggest anything to the contrary.

CBS 8 reached out again Wednesday, asking for comment about the first arrest. So far, we have not received a response as of the initial posting of this story.