Switchfoot is on a mission to ensure San Diego students have music programs in school

SAN DIEGO — The Grammy award winning rockband Switchfoot is performing to inspire students at Madison High School.

"It was so fun! Every high school has the same smell. The same smell, same feel. It's very nostalgic to be here and be a high schooler again," said Switchfoot's Tim Foreman.

For the last 19 years, the band members from Encinitas have made it their mission to ensure every generation of San Diego students has music programs in school.

"My hope was to communicate that music was how I survived high school and that if you have something within you that needs to get out to chase it down," said Switchfoot's John Foreman.

The band partners with the non-profit, Save the Music Foundation, to promote their Bro-Am benefit party and beach festival. The Bro-Am Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the San Diego community by raising funds for non-profit organizations that provide services to at-risk and disadvantaged youth, with programs related to music, art, and surfing. Since 2005, they’ve raised more than $2.5 million.

Madison High School sophomore Vanessa Limon is in the school’s band. She was surprised to see Switchfoot’s Tim Foreman use her own instrument on stage.

"It was really cool and surprising to have my base played by a real band person," said Limon.

She and a small group of Madison High School students will be performing with Switchfoot at Bro-Am next month.

"It's definitely important to have programs that help raise money because it allows more opportunities for us. It helps us and schools like ours and we are really grateful for that," said Limon.

Switchfoot will be performing June 17th at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas at their annual BRO-AM Beach Fest.