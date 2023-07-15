Sydney Cooper reburied alongside his wife

"Today I was grateful because it's been a fight and it has been horrendous."

SAN DIEGO — The children, grandchildren, and friends of Sidney and Thelma Cooper hugged and supported each other near the gravesite at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary Saturday morning. They watched as heavy equipment operators dug up Sidney's casket and placed it alongside his wife's.

He died 22 years ago but was buried in an unmarked grave instead of beneath the marker the couple had purchased years before. When she died this year, it was discovered that his remains were missing; not in the waterproof outer container for which they'd paid extra.

Greenwood eventually located Sidney Cooper's heavily damaged casket, along with some rusted military medals; arrangements were made for Saturday's ceremony but there is heartbreak.

Son Sidney Cooper, Jr. was tearful afterward. "In a lot of ways, I felt like I failed my father."

He used to take his own son to Greenwood and pray over what he thought was his father's final resting place. "To know that he wasn't there... that's the time I was telling my son: 'This is where your grandfather is'... ahh.. really broke my heart."

Daughter Marla Cooper acknowledged there was some closure. "Today I was grateful because it's been a fight and it has been horrendous."

The family has sued Greenwood, demanding answers and money. Attorney Eric Dubin declared, "The Cooper family wants to know why their father was lost and placed in an unmarked grave and why he wasn't placed in an outer container they spent three years paying off with their hard-earned money."

Co-counsel Annee Della Donna added, "No family in America who gives their loved ones to a mortuary for peace, for laying to rest, should have to suffer in this way."