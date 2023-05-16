x
Taco Tuesday | highlighting San Diego taco shops

In a new segment, CBS8 Chris Gros explores some of restaurants in San Diego County where you can get tacos and beyond.
Credit: CBS8 Staff

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Why can't Taco Tuesday be every day? At CBS8, we say it can. We are featuring local taco shops every week.

Taco Centro

Taco Centro has everything from breakfast burritos to nachos to tacos and everything in between! Check them out at 539 Island Ave. in San Diego.

Birrieria Don Rafa

Birrieria Don Rafa's specialty is Jalisco-style birria. You can check them out at 560 Broadway in Chula Vista.

Taqueria Revolución

Taqueria Revolución serves authentic street tacos. You can find them on 3001 Bonita Rd in Chula Vista.

Crack Taco Shop

Crack Taco Shop serves tacos and beyond. They use meat from the Cardiff Seaside market, a north county staple. You can find them at 4242 Camino Del Rio North in San Diego!

 

