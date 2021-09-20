Jenn Bethune says she was editing footage for her family's YouTube channel when she spotted the white Ford van with Florida plates.

A Tampa-area family was driving their RV through Grand Teton National Park last month when they came across what was likely Gabby Petito's camper van.

They happen to be a family that 10 Tampa Bay has been following for more than a year. The Bethune's travel full-time with their three kids and four dogs in a 350-square foot RV.

And they document their cross-country travels online, which is what led them to capture footage that might have helped in the investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.

Jenn Bethune says it all happened by accident. She was editing a video for her family's YouTube channel when she spotted the white van with Florida plates in the footage from Aug. 27.

That's the same timeframe Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie are believed to have been in the park.

"We immediately called the FBI and they instructed me to go to their website," Jenn Bethune said.

She said she uploaded the footage through the FBI tips site but has not heard back from the agency yet.

Jenn added that she did FaceTime with Gabby's mother who told her she believes it is Gabby's van captured in the video and thanked Jenn for her help.

A body that matches the description of Gabby Petito was found Sunday in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Park, the FBI said.

Investigators are still looking for answers about Gabby Petito's disappearance, including where the van was before Brian Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, with it.

Police are also searching for Laundrie, a person of interest in the case who is currently unaccounted for. According to a family lawyer, Laundrie was last seen by his parents the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14.