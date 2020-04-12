‘Taste of December Nights’ kicks off Friday morning

The event now called Taste of December Nights will bring together a variety of food offerings from San Diego’s most popular vendors.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego tradition of December Nights will kick off Friday morning, but, like everything in 2020, it will look much different than in previous years.

The event now called Taste of December Nights will bring together a variety of food offerings from twenty of San Diego’s most popular vendors. For a full list of vendors who will be at Taste of December Nights, click here. The event will be held as a drive-thru from Friday, December 4 through Sunday, December 6. It will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day at the Inspiration Point parking lot on Presidents Way in Balboa Park. The first 500 vehicles each day will receive a commemorative tote bag with giveaway items.

In addition to food vendors, the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will have treats from around the world available during daytime hours.

On Friday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Mayor-elect Todd Gloria and other city leaders will be in attendance riding in vintage vehicles to kick off the event. There will also be a special appearance by Santa Claus to help spread some holiday cheer. Santa will be at Taste of December Nights each day - waving to visitors from a safe physical distance - between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All COVID-19 safety protocols instituted by San Diego County public health officials will be in effect. People must remain in their cars and no pedestrians, bicyclists or scooter riders will be allowed to participate in order to preserve the health and safety of all attendees.