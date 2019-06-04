SAN DIEGO — Taxpayers expecting a big tax refund this year may be disappointed with their return as some people who filed early have already found out the hard way.



While tax laws that took effect for 2018 are bad for everyone, it is estimated that 20 to 30 million Americans will not be getting a refund and will instead end up having to pay for the very first time.



Casey Broach is a certified financial planner and tax preparer in San Diego. He said the Tax Jobs and Cuts Act that went into effect this tax season is causing a rude awakening for some.



“There is a bit of shock from what they were anticipating to what the reality is. People are getting caught off guard with either owing or just getting a lot less,” he said.



One of the major issues, according to Broach, was a drop-in withholding or how much the government took out of an individual’s paycheck. While some received a little extra money every month, without thinking about how, it will come back and bite them come tax time.



“Ultimately they did not pay as much as they normally have – most people have not,” said Broach.



Other changes include getting rid of personal exemptions and for California taxpayers, capping the state and local tax deductions at $10,000. The standard deductions were also increased.



Broach said he is advising his clients to make changes to their tax plan now to make sure they are not hit again next year.



“A year-and-a-half later now they are having to make those changes because they can see it concretely what it means to them,” he said.



If individuals do not want to end up owing next year, Broach said now is the time to check withholdings and increase them if necessary.



April 15th is the last day to file taxes or request an extension.