SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Office of Education and Cox Communications will present the 46th annual San Diego County Teacher of the Year Awards to the five-best teachers in the county.

The awards will be presented during Cox's 29th annual "Salute to Teachers" gala at the Balboa Theatre. In addition to the Teacher of the Year presentation, the event will feature performances by students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, Patrick Henry and Poway high schools and the Infinity Dance and Performing Arts school.

The Teacher of the Year nominees include teachers from all 42 school districts throughout the county. The five presented with Teacher of the Year awards will go on to represent the county and compete in the state's Teacher of the Year competition.

San Diego County Credit Union will serve as the event's presenting sponsor.

"SDCCU is proud to support this outstanding awards event and celebrate the phenomenal work of teachers and educators making a difference in our community," SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell said. "Teachers are critical in shaping the future of today's youth and we applaud each of the nominees for the work they do each day to give students the knowledge, skills and opportunities they need to succeed."

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Cox's YurView station. "A Salute to Teachers" is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.