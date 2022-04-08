Teaming up to combat sex trafficking on both sides of the border

Officials are joining forces with the International Network of Hearts to stop sex trafficking which in San Diego County is an estimated 8,000 victims every year

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Imagine someone you care about getting mixed up in the shadowy world of sex trafficking.

It could be an encounter on a side street, or a rendezvous arranged online.

Children are the most vulnerable, but anyone could become a victim; and being placed in handcuffs is only one of many bad results.

"We simply can not have children sold like a slice of pizza over the internet for the selfish needs and greed of traffickers and criminal buyers," said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Law enforcement on both sides of the international border have teamed up with agencies like the International Network of Hearts, working to end trafficking in persons; sharing information, tactics, and plans.

Alma Tucker is the president of the International Network of Hearts. "We focus on education, services, and prevention so no more child, woman, or man has to go through this horrible crime of human trafficking."

Key to the battle is protecting those who might be targeted.

Chula Vista mayor Mary Salas said identifying those at risk is a start.

"It is important that we identify at-risk children and women in our community so we can stand for these individuals through education, prevention, and training."

Having someone that at-risk youth and others can trust is crucial. Teachers, counselors, and school police should all be involved in the battle to fend off those who prey on youth and those who are vulnerable.

Explained Chula Vista Police Capt. Dan Peak, "To have that trust, where a student might come up to an officer and go, 'I was just targeted online; I was on social media, the internet.' To have an officer they can reach out to and have that trust to know that it's gonna be investigated properly."

There are tools that are offered to help those in need, one being Amber Alert training, which is offered, free of charge.

For more information reach out to the Network of Hearts at alma@inhearts.org.

