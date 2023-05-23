Tech-Angels to the rescue, connecting San Diego seniors through technology

Tech-Angels have already helped hundreds of seniors in nursing homes and senior centers, by teaching them how to use electronic devices

SAN DIEGO — Getting our aging population to stay on top of all the latest technology can be a challenge, but a group of tech-savvy North County boys is up to the task.

The Tech-Angels have already helped hundreds of seniors in nursing homes and senior centers, by teaching them how to use electronic devices to get crucial medical information and stay connected to friends and family.

We met the Tech-Angels team recently at Auberge Senior Living Community in San Diego.

“They all have similar problems, not knowing how to use technology we just want help with that,” 14-year-old Keanu Seeliger, Tech-Angels Co-Founder, said.

Keanu, along with his brothers, came up with the idea at the start of the Pandemic when no one could visit their 96-year-old grandmother in her nursing home.

“We figured other people must have the same issue, so that’s how we came up with tech angels,” Keanu said.

“I want to share my knowledge with others so that they can know more,” Jaiden Seeliger said.

“I encourage older people to use apps where you can talk to your loved ones,” Milaan Seeliger added.

Harriet Prenner says her grown-up children and grandkids have been too busy lately to help her with her devices. So, the Tech Angels swooped in at the right time.

“I learned how to attach pictures to my emails and put them on Facebook as well. I’m never going to use Twitter, but email so I can check up on my family across the country,” Harriet said.

Harriet’s husband, Bruce, says the Tech-Angels helped him spread his Wi-Fi wings. “I thought the young person was great, reminded me I had to get Wi-Fi in the area. They were not shy, just because we’re older, they were very pleasant,” Bruce Penner said.

Senior, Bob Brown has been trying to find a way to send a mass message to his buddies about a monthly get-together. Tech-Angels to the rescue. “Younger people are not afraid of their phone. They’ll hit buttons and move all over the place, older people are afraid to mess something up by hitting a button. I’m in between,” Bob said.

It may not be how most teenage boys spend their weekend afternoons, but you might say the Tech-Angels have a higher calling.

“I just want to teach people how to get comfortable using technology and try to learn more,” Asa Yonemitsu, with Tech-Angels said.

“It’s nice to know I might be able to help them with their questions,” Ben Allen said.

“It’s so nice that we’re able to help others and it means a lot that we’re able to impact other’s lives,” Jaiden said.

The Tech-Angels offer more than just help too. Often, they bring slightly used phones and devices to give to the seniors. It helps keep them connected with loved ones.

Tech-Angels could use your help, too. Whether you’re willing to give donations or donate devices, they are welcome.