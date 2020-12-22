Teen accused of murdering woman in Carlsbad back in court

In Tuesday's hearing, preliminary evidence is expected to be presented to the court.

SAN DIEGO — The 17-year-old accused of killing a woman on a popular hiking trail in Carlsbad is expected to appear virtually alongside his attorney in juvenile court for a hearing on Tuesday. The teens identity won't be released since he is a minor, but News 8 has confirmed that he is a Carlsbad resident.

Last week the teen entered a 'not guilty' plea after being accused of fatally stabbing 68-year-old Lisa Thorborg in Hosp Grove Park. Thorborg was out on a walk on Monday, Nov. 23 when the attack happened in broad daylight about a mile from her home. Thorborg's body was found later that morning.

In addition to murder and allegations of using a weapon in the killing, the District Attorney's Office said it has filed an allegation to petition to transfer the teen to adult court and try him as an adult. In Tuesday's hearing, preliminary evidence is expected to be presented to the court.

The teen was arrested last Monday in connection with the murder near Carlsbad Village Drive.