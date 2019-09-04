SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old boy was arrested today on suspicion of posting a social media threat against the South Bay high school he attends because "he thought it would be funny" to spread fear at the campus, a police captain said.



The threat against Bonita Vista High School in Chula Vista was the second to appear on Instagram over the weekend, police Capt. Phil Collum said.



The initial message, posted Saturday by a user with the handle @f***diswrld, read: "Shooting up on the campus on Monday. I like some of you. Try to skip school if you value your life."

The user finished the comment with a profane hashtag directed at the high school, then posted another one to students: "I don't think you guys are gonna wanna hide at the 900s" -- apparently referring to a cluster of classrooms at the northern end of the school.



The suspect in the subsequent threatening post told officers who detained him that "he had seen the first threat online and decided to join in to further scare people," according to Collum.



"He said he thought it would be funny," the police captain said.



The teen, a San Diego resident whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was arrested on suspicion of issuing criminal threats. He was expected to be released to his parents pending his initial court appearance in the case.



The identity of the person who posted the original menacing message remains under investigation, Collum said.