Teen arrested in stabbing of 16-year-old girl

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by sheriff's deputies, in connection with a stabbing of a 16-year-old girl in Lakeside on Saturday.

No other details regarding the suspect have been released by the Lakeside Sheriff's Department because the suspect is a minor.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old girl was found stabbed twice in the back in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. Her current status was not released.

According to the department, a group of teenagers approached the victim and her family, yelling racial slurs, around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, an altercation ensued, during which the victim was injured.

It was not immediately clear which family members were with the 16- year-old girl at the time of the incident.

"After talking to the victim's family, deputies were able to identify and arrest a juvenile believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect for brandishing a weapon," said Lt. Shawn Wray. "She was later released to the custody of her guardian."