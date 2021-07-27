Teen fatally shot inside California theater, another wounded

CORONA, Calif — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Southern California movie theater that killed an 18-year-old woman and left her friend on life support.

Police say Rylee Goodrich was killed and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas was wounded Monday night as they watched a showing of “The Forever Purge" at a Corona theater.

Barajas is on life support at a hospital. Investigators say the two had gone to watch the movie together but they haven't released a possible motive for the shooting and detectives are still trying to identify a possible shooter or shooters.