Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns.

Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.

"It sounded like, boom! and it hit me and made a louder noise. Boom!, not really boom but eek!," Jurgens said.

The 14-year old filed a report with San Diego Police about the air gun assault coming from a short, sage-green truck.

"They just stopped and shot me and slowly started rolling away,” Jurgens said.

Brielle's dad, Dan Jurgens, is angry. "Deathly upset when I heard she was being shot at by some projectiles; don't even know exactly what it was," he said.

More than 40 such attacks have been reported this year in San Diego County, most in the South Bay; they're being blamed on a social media challenge simulating gang-style drive-by shootings.

In most cases, they involve something called Orbeez balls; plastic pellets that expand on contact with water.

That may be what hit Jurgens but she couldn't find it in the weeds.

Her father hopes surveillance cameras or a tip to police will lead to the brown-haired driver and his passengers, which included two blonde girls riding in the truck bed.

"Ya know, I think something like this deserves some jail time. Need to be taught a lesson; could've been very dangerous," he said.

He wants charges pressed if arrests are made.

Jurgens is still trying to understand. "It went boom, bang she bang! I was definitely shot with something and the girl said, 'You shot her in the butt. I don't have a bruise but when it first hit me, it was just like kind of stinging; it just hurt," she said.

Jurgens realized she could have been blinded. "What if I had turned around and it hit me in the face or the eye? It's just kind of scary,” she said.

Charges could include battery and assault with a deadly weapon.