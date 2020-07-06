Teen girl killed in hit-and-run in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit- and-run driver Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
At 12:36 a.m. Saturday, the teen was crossing the road on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive with three friends when a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed struck her, CHP Officer Mark Latulipe said.
The victim's friends and nearby neighbors helped the teen, but she died at the scene, he said.
"Physical evidence recovered from the scene, including vehicle parts with identification numbers, are being processed," Latulipe said. "Multiple sources of video from around the area are being reviewed as a part of this investigation."
The CHP has asked for the public's help in locating at 2008 - 2012 model year range second-generation Toyota Highlander, pearl white in color. The vehicle will have damage to the right front headlight area and right-side mirror, CHP said.
The CHP asks anyone with information regarding the collision to contact the CHP Border Communications Center at 858-637-3800.