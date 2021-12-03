Teen shot and killed near an Eastlake park in South Bay

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. near Sunset View Park in the Eastlake neighborhood.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A teenager was shot and killed Thursday night at a park in Chula Vista, and the shooter remained at large, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. near Sunset View Park in the Eastlake neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim on the ground. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Chula Vista police said they are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting. They said they have limited information about the suspect at this time and have not released any additional details.