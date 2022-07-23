Uncle: Teen wounded in National City shooting ‘fighting for his life’

Damien Estrada, 16, shot in the head Wednesday in National City is the oldest of four siblings.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The 16-year-old boy shot in the head in National City this week remains on life support and is “fighting for his life,” according to a relative who posted a video live on Facebook.

The victim, Damien Estrada, underwent testing on Friday to determine his level of brain activity and the results appeared grim, according to the boy’s uncle Marcos Navarro. However, there have been signs of movement in Estrada’s legs, and the family is praying for a miracle, the uncle told CBS 8.

National City police continue to search for three suspects seen running away from the scene of the crime on Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. where Estrada was shot at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue. Investigators have looked at surveillance video from homes in the neighborhood but have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

Estrada is the oldest of four children in his family. He has two brothers and one sister, Navarro said.

“My nephew is still very much alive. He is fighting for his life. He is a fighter,” Navarro said in his Facebook video.

“People have been posting ‘rest in peace, Damien’ and he’s still very much alive,” the uncle posted.

Investigators at the shooting scene Wednesday night told reporters the boy’s wound was “not survivable.”

Estrada is a student at nearby Sweetwater Union High School, which held its first day of classes Wednesday for the current school year, the uncle confirmed.

The family has not set up a GoFundMe page. Navarro warned the public not to contribute to pages set up under his nephew’s name, as they are not authorized by the family.

Gun violence was to blame for the deaths of several teenagers in recent months, including Erick Balanzar, 14, in the Mount Hope neighborhood on January 31; Omar Marquez Jr, 15, in Lemon Grove on June 11; Kevin Burton, 18, in the College Area on June 25; and Enrique Medina, 14, in City Heights on July 10.

If you have any information regarding the death of Damien Estrada, contact the National City Police Department.

WATCH: Facebook live video posted by Marcos Navarro, the uncle of the 16-year-old shooting victim, Damien Estrada:

Share this video on my behalf !! Posted by Marcos Antonio Navarro on Friday, July 22, 2022