SAN DIEGO — A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle outside an elementary school in Lemon Grove tonight and died at a hospital.

Deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 6:20 p.m. in front of San Miguel Elementary School, located at 7059 San Miguel Ave., and found the victim, who was taken to Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, according to Sgt. Aaron Montan of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the accident, Montan said.

Anyone with information about this crash was asked to call the sheriff's Lemon Grove Station at 619-337-2000.