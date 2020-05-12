Local teen's efforts to buy groceries for struggling families goes national

A La Jolla teen who started "Helping the Hungry Virtually" launched an online campaign to buy grocery gift cards for families has now gone nationwide.

SAN DIEGO — A simple act of kindness from a local teen sparked a nationwide movement.

Teens across the country are joining her efforts for Helping the Hungry Virtually, an online campaign to buy grocery gift cards for struggling families.

“It's really amazing to know that we've been able to rise above the difficulties of this unprecedented year for sure, and have been able to give back to our communities in this way,” said Ashley Cohen, Helping the Hungry Virtually, C.E.O.

Images of the long lines at food drives across San Diego was enough for Cohen to empty her piggy bank and recruit her classmates for help in April.

“The pandemic has really affected everyone so much. But it's important to realize that it's affected the less fortunate in our communities more than anyone else. And it's important to rise up to fill that need in our communities,” said Cohen.

In July News 8 profiled the sixteen-year-old after she and three classmates founded Helping the Hungry Virtually (HTHV).

Since then they’ve gone from $250 to $7,395 raised on GoFundMe.

The local American Red Cross reached out and asked News 8 to nominate Ashley for the Real Heroes Awards and now Cohen says The Alliance to End Hunger reached out to partner with them.

HTHV has also expanded and now has seven chapters in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and San Diego - all run by students.

“When given the chance to actually possibly help make a difference, I knew I had to take it,” said Théa Kerekes.

The Lower Merion High School Senior in Ardmore, PA, a Philadelphia suburb, started a Philadelphia chapter in September. Food hunger coalitions say Philadelphia is one of the highest regions for insecurity in the U.S.

“One single mom actually reached out to me and she had recently lost her job and her ex-husband had just suffered a huge catastrophic medical injury,” said Kerekes.

The need is so great an analysis by Feeding America, reports 50 million people in America will experience a food insecurity. That number is up from 35 million people before the pandemic and the need is also seen at the San Diego Food Bank.

“That number has probably doubled. Maybe there's one million people in San Diego County that are food insecure, people who have never had to ask for help,” said Jim Floros, San Diego Food Bank, C.E.O.

With the help of teens, their simple act of kindness can help ease the stress on overwhelmed food banks.

“A lot of people might look at us as less capable than maybe adults would be. But we've been able to rise up against any obstacles that have been put in our way and through our passion for food, fighting, food insecurity, we've been able to give back to our community,” said Cohen.