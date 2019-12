TEGNA Inc., News 8’s parent company, has entered into a deal to sell its two San Diego based radio stations, AM 760 KFMB (760kfmb.com) and FM 100.7 KFMB-FM (1007sandiego.com) to Local Media San Diego, which currently owns and operates 3 local FM radio stations, Z90 XHITZ, 91X XETRA-FM, and Magic 92.5 XHRM.

The stations are expected to change hands by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The terms of the deal are undisclosed.