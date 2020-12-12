Tell us something positive that happened in 2020

A Carlsbad woman's post about positivity created a thread of big and small things that positively happened in 2020

SAN DIEGO — A Carlsbad woman’s Facebook post about posting positivity is making us pause to see the good that happened in 2020.

And that Facebook post, during what’s been described as a very hard year, inspired News 8 to ask what positive things happened this year.

From welcoming babies, grandbabies, great grandbabies, pups and cats, San Diegans are grateful for new life this year.

“When we show what we grateful for that so much hope comes into our lives,” said Jade Allred.

Allred is the Carlsbad woman who posted the thread on Facebook, “can we start a thread of all the good things that happened in 2020?”

“We really wanted to spread some hope and right now it's been really hard for a lot of people,” said Allred.

Stories of positives things flooded the News 8 Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Mary Favors-Jimenez wrote, “We finally started a garden in our backyard after being here for over 15 years.”

Marie Richburg wrote, "I beat COVID and turned 50."

On Instagram, Lauren commented, “I fell in love with my husband all over again.”

Some great accomplishments and incredible milestones were mentioned.

Krystalina Angelina wrote, “This is my first full cancer free year since 2017! If you can’t be happy for anything. At least be thankful you’re alive and healthy.”

And even when the bad happened people found the good.

Ben Read commented, "While furloughed my baby girl learned to walk. Since I was home I was able to see her very first steps.”

There was so levity and small things that brightened 2020.

“Quit biting my fingernails after 55 years! afraid to have hands in mouth,” said Jan McGowan.

Peggy wrote on Instagram that she saved on gas in her car and Hollie loves that Taylor Swift released two albums.

So let’s shake off what we want to forget about this year and remember even the smallest of things like sunsets can make us happy.



Anita Robinette wrote, “Learning that I have enough.”