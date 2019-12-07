TEMECULA, Calif. — A man who was last seen at Pechanga Resort and Casino on Monday has been reported missing, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Richard Tyrrell, who is described as a white male in his late 40s, 6’0”, 225 lbs., bald with green eyes, left the casino there during the early morning hours on July 8, 2019, via a possible ride service to the Los Angeles-area.

In a Facebook post, his girlfriend and business partner, Traci Turnipseed Kofler, said she spoke with Richard at approximately 2:30 a.m., on Monday while he was still at Pechanga.

Personnel from the Pechanga Resort and Casino’s Department of Public Safety have been working closely with Sheriff’s investigators in an effort to find Richard.

If anyone has information on Mr. Tyrrell’s whereabouts they are encouraged to call Investigator Guimont at the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at 951-696-3000.